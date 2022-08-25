Loddon schools 'proud' of students after improved GCSE results

Surprise on the faces on some Langley students who cannot quite believe it. - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

The Loddon schools both had proud headteachers after students excelled in this years GCSEs.

Langley School students achieved an 83pc grade 4-9 rate in key subjects English and Maths.

Langley Headmaster, Jon Perriss, said: “The excellent results earned by Langley pupils demonstrates fantastic commitment and resilience over the past three years; time disrupted by lockdowns and living in bubbles.

"Staff and parents have been wonderful supports throughout and I am proud of all in the Langley community.”

Students gather and discuss their grades. - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography





Langley students embrace in joy. - Credit: Beth Moseley Photography

Hobart headteacher Ross Li-Rocchi said: "The Hobart class of 2022 have performed brilliantly, and the smiles on faces this morning reflected the just rewards for their efforts, endeavour and resilience during the most challenging of GCSE years.

Hobart students collecting their results from the school. - Credit: Hobart High School

"During a time when the media headlines have often referred to ‘catch-up’ it was lovely to be part of celebrations that focused on achievement and looking towards exciting journeys ahead for the youngsters.

"Congratulations to students and their families and thank you to all staff for their dedication and hard work. We wish students all the best for the future."

A proud parent smiles with her son. - Credit: Hobart High School





Thrilled student smiles outside the school. - Credit: Hobart High School



