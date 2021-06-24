New headteacher unveiled for town's high school

Published: 1:11 PM June 24, 2021

Chanel Oswick, who will take over as headteacher at Bungay High School from September 2021. - Credit: East Anglian Schools Trust

A school's incoming headteacher has spoked of her delight at taking the reins.

Chanel Oswick will leave her role as vice principal at Wymondham High School to take over from previous headteacher Angelo Goduti at Bungay High School, with Mr Goduti becoming chief executive of the East Anglian Schools Trust (EAST).

She said: "I am absolutely thrilled and feel very fortunate to be taking over as headteacher.

"After a demanding 18 months for all schools, I know the start of the new academic year will provide us with the opportunity to further enhance our excellent standards of learning and enrichment opportunities across the school and Sixth Form, and work with our wider community to support one another after a challenging time.

"Our hardworking and committed staff have high aspirations for all students and we pride ourselves on our reputation for forming strong relationships with our pupils and their families, so I am keen to meet our community to build on these even further.

You may also want to watch:

"We are oversubscribed for our new Year 7 and with a large multi-million-pound expansion building project on the way, I could not be prouder of joining the school and EAST at this ambitious and exciting time.

"Being able to lead such a fantastic school, its staff and students through this stage of its development and beyond will be an absolute privilege.”

Other schools in the EAST family include Farlingaye High and Kesgrave High Schools, as well as Castle EAST School - a new SEND school opening in Bungay in September.

Angelo Goduti, chief executive of the East Anglian Schools Trust (EAST) - Credit: Bungay High School

Mr Goduti said: "We are extremely fortunate to have a headteacher of Mrs Oswick's calibre leading Bungay High from September.

"She will be an asset to our school community and the wider Trust.

"I know that our students, staff and wider school community will benefit enormously from her leadership."

Sylvia Knights, chair of governors, said: "This is a very exciting time for Bungay High School.

"Governors and our Trust board are pleased Mr Goduti will continue to be part of our schools' success moving forward and we are delighted with the appointment of Mrs Oswick as our new headteacher.

"We have the utmost confidence she will be a strong, innovative leader of our school and the wider community."