Newcastle Falcons rugby star's new role at Norfolk school

Published: 1:37 PM June 24, 2021

A Newcastle Falcons star will be lining up at a Norfolk school from September after being appointed head of rugby.

Sam Lockwood, who has been with the Premiership side for five years, will take on his new role from September, as well as becoming head of boys' boarding, at Langley School's Loddon campus, a partner school for Leicester Tigers.

His wife Charlotte, meanwhile, will be teaching at the Langley Prep campus in Taverham.

Headmaster Jon Perriss said: "Rugby is one of our major sports and we know that Sam will bring an incredible amount of experience and expertise to the school.

"We have no doubt he will also be a role model and true leader in our boarding community.

"It's an exciting time and we very much look forward to welcoming Sam and Charlotte into the Langley family."

Mr Lockwood's career includes a coveted England Students cap, gained while studying at Leeds Met University.