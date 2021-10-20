Rugby festival returns to Langley School

Published: 11:41 AM October 20, 2021

An annual rugby festival featuring teams from across the UK has returned to Langley School.

Since 2013, the south Norfolk school has hosted the national rugby tournament on the first weekend of the Michaelmas half-term.

A number of schools made the trip to Norfolk for the event, including Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh, RGS Newcastle, and Dulwich College.

Langley School hosted their national rugby festival. - Credit: Langley School

Headmaster Jon Perriss said: "It was such a delight to host such an impressive line-up of schools and have so many people come and support.

"The standard of rugby was exceptional, with both players and coaches enjoying playing schools from different parts of the country.

"My thanks to the Langley staff for their tireless efforts and we look forward to the 2022 event already."

After the two days of rugby under the October sun, Wellington College emerged as eventual winners, beating last year's champions Brighton College.

As both a day and boarding school, many of the visitors stayed at Langley overnight.