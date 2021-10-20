Rugby festival returns to Langley School
- Credit: Langley School
An annual rugby festival featuring teams from across the UK has returned to Langley School.
Since 2013, the south Norfolk school has hosted the national rugby tournament on the first weekend of the Michaelmas half-term.
A number of schools made the trip to Norfolk for the event, including Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh, RGS Newcastle, and Dulwich College.
Headmaster Jon Perriss said: "It was such a delight to host such an impressive line-up of schools and have so many people come and support.
"The standard of rugby was exceptional, with both players and coaches enjoying playing schools from different parts of the country.
You may also want to watch:
"My thanks to the Langley staff for their tireless efforts and we look forward to the 2022 event already."
After the two days of rugby under the October sun, Wellington College emerged as eventual winners, beating last year's champions Brighton College.
Most Read
- 1 New Toolstation store opens in Beccles
- 2 Tyres slashed on parked cars with damage caused overnight in Beccles
- 3 Quarry restoration to take six more years after delays
- 4 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
- 5 Transport pilot launched to help isolated communities around Bungay
- 6 Honda motorbike stolen in overnight theft in Bungay
- 7 Creator of mystery Covehithe statue reveals where it went
- 8 Toolstation opens new store in Beccles
- 9 Life sentence for convicted rapist who attempted to murder Norfolk woman
- 10 Graduation worth the wait for East Coast College's class of 2020
As both a day and boarding school, many of the visitors stayed at Langley overnight.