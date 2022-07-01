Beccles school appoints new headteacher

A new headteacher will take the reins at a town's school this summer for the new year ahead.

Neil Ketteringham has been appointed to the top role at SET Beccles School, and will join at the end of August, ready for the start of the new term in September.

Outgoing headteacher Heidi Philpott was appointed to the role in May 2020, but will now leave for a new "opportunity building on her successes as head of SET Beccles," a spokesperson said.

Mr Ketteringham has already started meeting pupils and welcoming September's new arrivals in Year 7.

He joins the school with an established teaching career at schools across the country.

He initially relocated from a school in Oxford to north Suffolk in 2013, and has recently held roles as head of department at Benjamin Britten Academy in Lowestoft, and deputy head at Alde Valley Academy in Leiston, which was named "most improved school in East Anglia" in 2016.

Mr Ketteringham said: "I am proud to be joining SET Beccles as headteacher next term and I look forward to getting involved in all aspects of school life.

"As a local resident myself, I have seen SET Beccles grow and I admire their ethos for inspiring and nurturing every individual student.

“I am passionate about the school’s community spirit and I will look to establish new relations and reaffirm SET Beccles as a top choice, where students leave our school with the best education alongside confidence and experiences that will guide them through further education and beyond.”

The school on Castle Hill, is one of five schools part of the Seckford Education Trust, and was one of the first Trust schools to open in 2012, alongside SET Saxmundham and SET Ixworth.

Mark Barrow, Trust CEO, said: "We are delighted to appoint Neil Ketteringham as the new headteacher at SET Beccles.

"He has a firm knowledge of the local area and an impressive background in supporting schools to reach their full potential.

"We believe his experience and passion will be a great asset to the Trust."