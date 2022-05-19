Call to back campaign to win £20,000 of primary school sports gear
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A drive to help primary schools net vital sports equipment has received enthusiastic support.
Almost 200 schools across Norfolk and Waveney have now registered for the campaign giving primary schools the chance to win a share of £20,000 of sports equipment.
With tokens being printed in the Lowestoft Journal and Beccles and Bungay Journal each week as part of the Sports Equipment for Schools campaign a call to all to collect the most tokens has now gone out.
The race is now on to collect the most tokens before the final submission deadline of Friday, September 9.
One of the schools involved is Ditchingham Primary Academy, near Bungay.
Youngsters from the primary school on Rider Haggard Way in Ditchingham donned their PE kits this week to showcase their involvement in the scheme.
Heather Brand, executive headteacher of the academy, said: "We are happy to be a part of the scheme.
"We are really keen for our children to be as active as possible, so the opportunity to gain extra equipment is important."
Mrs Brand added: "We try and promote links with local clubs and run sports activities and taster sessions when we can."
For example, during the spring term, after school clubs ran for Futsal and Circuits sessions. The children were also informed about a football camp at East Norfolk Sixth Form College, while football coaching sessions being run by an Ipswich Town FC coach for children in all years.
Having registered for the Sports Equipment for Schools campaign, a post on the Ditchingham Primary Academy Facebook page said: "If you could collect tokens for us we would be most grateful - encourage teachers, parents, guardians, grandparents, friends and neighbours to bring their tokens in before they recycle their newspaper."
The schools collecting the most tokens (taken as a ratio to pupils) will receive an Eveque Full Primary Athletics Kit worth over £1,000 plus a visit from a professional athlete who has represented Great Britain.
The second prize will be an Eveque Sports Hall Triathlon kit worth £750, plus each school that signs up and collects over 1,000 tokens will receive a Throw Pack or Infant Bag at the choice of the school) worth over £100.
Anyone can collect tokens for any school registered, just simply post or take your tokens to the school before the end of August so that all tokens can be accounted for before the final September 9 deadline.
Tokens will be printed in the Lowestoft Journal and Beccles and Bungay Journal each Friday, and there will also be one token in the Eastern Daily Press from Monday to Friday and two on Saturdays, until Saturday, July 16.
Schools signed up
Beccles Primary Academy
Blundeston COE Voluntary Controlled Primary
Brampton COE Primary
Brooke Primary
Bungay Primary
Carlton Colville Primary
Ditchingham Primary Academy
Earsham Primary
Ellingham VC Primary
Elm Tree Primary
Gillingham St Michael's Primary
Grove Primary
Hempnall Primary
Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary
Loddon Infant
Loddon Junior
Ormiston Denes Academy
Pakefield Primary
Phoenix St Peter Academy
Poplars Primary
Ravensmere Infant
Red Oak Primary
Ringsfield COE Primary
Roman Hill Primary
Seething and Mundham Primary
Somerleyton Primary
St Benet's Catholic Primary
Thurton Primary
Warren School
Westwood Primary
Woods Loke Primary
Worlingham CEVC Primary
For any further details, email sportsforschools@archant.co.uk