Call to back campaign to win £20,000 of primary school sports gear

Children from Ditchingham Primary Academy who are collecting vouchers for the Sports Equipment for Schools scheme. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A drive to help primary schools net vital sports equipment has received enthusiastic support.

Almost 200 schools across Norfolk and Waveney have now registered for the campaign giving primary schools the chance to win a share of £20,000 of sports equipment.

Sports Equipment for Schools logo - Credit: Archant

With tokens being printed in the Lowestoft Journal and Beccles and Bungay Journal each week as part of the Sports Equipment for Schools campaign a call to all to collect the most tokens has now gone out.

The race is now on to collect the most tokens before the final submission deadline of Friday, September 9.

Lily Aldous, Felix Davey, Toby Aldous, Millie-Martha Williams, Charlie Webb, Jaylarae Bagley from Ditchingham Primary Academy, who are collecting vouchers for the Sports Equipment for Schools scheme. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

One of the schools involved is Ditchingham Primary Academy, near Bungay.

Millie-Martha Williams from Ditchingham Primary Academy, as the school is collecting vouchers for the Sports Equipment for Schools scheme. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Youngsters from the primary school on Rider Haggard Way in Ditchingham donned their PE kits this week to showcase their involvement in the scheme.

Heather Brand, executive headteacher of the academy, said: "We are happy to be a part of the scheme.

Felix Davey, Toby Aldous, Millie-Martha Williams from Ditchingham Primary Academy, as the school is collecting vouchers for the Sports Equipment for Schools scheme. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We are really keen for our children to be as active as possible, so the opportunity to gain extra equipment is important."

Mrs Brand added: "We try and promote links with local clubs and run sports activities and taster sessions when we can."

Millie-Martha Williams from Ditchingham Primary Academy, as the school is collecting vouchers for the Sports Equipment for Schools scheme. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

For example, during the spring term, after school clubs ran for Futsal and Circuits sessions. The children were also informed about a football camp at East Norfolk Sixth Form College, while football coaching sessions being run by an Ipswich Town FC coach for children in all years.

Lily Aldous, Felix Davey, Toby Aldous, Millie-Martha Williams, Charlie Webb, Jaylarae Bagley from Ditchingham Primary Academy who are collecting vouchers for the Sports Equipment for Schools. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Having registered for the Sports Equipment for Schools campaign, a post on the Ditchingham Primary Academy Facebook page said: "If you could collect tokens for us we would be most grateful - encourage teachers, parents, guardians, grandparents, friends and neighbours to bring their tokens in before they recycle their newspaper."

Jaylarae Bagley, Lily Aldous, Charlie Webb from Ditchingham Primary Academy who are collecting vouchers for the Sports Equipment for Schools scheme. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The schools collecting the most tokens (taken as a ratio to pupils) will receive an Eveque Full Primary Athletics Kit worth over £1,000 plus a visit from a professional athlete who has represented Great Britain.

The second prize will be an Eveque Sports Hall Triathlon kit worth £750, plus each school that signs up and collects over 1,000 tokens will receive a Throw Pack or Infant Bag at the choice of the school) worth over £100.

Millie-Martha Williams from Ditchingham Primary Academy, as the school is collecting vouchers for the Sports Equipment for Schools scheme. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Anyone can collect tokens for any school registered, just simply post or take your tokens to the school before the end of August so that all tokens can be accounted for before the final September 9 deadline.

Tokens will be printed in the Lowestoft Journal and Beccles and Bungay Journal each Friday, and there will also be one token in the Eastern Daily Press from Monday to Friday and two on Saturdays, until Saturday, July 16.

Schools signed up

Beccles Primary Academy

Blundeston COE Voluntary Controlled Primary

Brampton COE Primary

Brooke Primary

Bungay Primary

Carlton Colville Primary

Ditchingham Primary Academy

Earsham Primary

Ellingham VC Primary

Elm Tree Primary

Gillingham St Michael's Primary

Grove Primary

Hempnall Primary

Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary

Loddon Infant

Loddon Junior

Ormiston Denes Academy

Pakefield Primary

Phoenix St Peter Academy

Poplars Primary

Ravensmere Infant

Red Oak Primary

Ringsfield COE Primary

Roman Hill Primary

Seething and Mundham Primary

Somerleyton Primary

St Benet's Catholic Primary

Thurton Primary

Warren School

Westwood Primary

Woods Loke Primary

Worlingham CEVC Primary

For any further details, email sportsforschools@archant.co.uk