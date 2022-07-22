Bungay student's joy at national engineering contest progress

Logan Nichols (left) with his tutor Carl Hard (right) in the motor vehicle department at Suffolk New College in Halesworth. - Credit: Suffolk New College

A Bungay student has progressed to the next stage of a national engineering competition.

He unlocked his passion for cars while studying a motor vehicle college course and is now celebrating after progressing to the final stages of WorldSkills.

Mr Nichols, who studies a level one programme at Suffolk New College on the Coast in Halesworth, recently took part in the contest, which is a series of student skills competitions that take place throughout the UK.

If successful in the final stages of the competition, winners are selected to become part of a Team GB squad where they get to represent their country internationally in a ‘Skills Olympics’ –with next year's event taking place in Singapore in 2023.

Mr Nichols initially took part in an online test and after success in the first round, he progressed to a live ‘wheel change’ challenge where WorldSkills experts observed him.

His efforts clearly impressed the judges as they have selected him to travel to the final stages in Cardiff later this year during the week commencing November 14, where he will take on other top performing students from across the UK in a series of new tasks.

Mr Nichols said: “I’m looking forward to the finals - the college has really helped me so much and I am constantly learning.”

His tutor is Carl Hard, who added: “Logan did everything to a high standard.

"I was delighted with his performance and very proud of his efforts.

“To get to this stage of the competition is outstanding.

"He will be up against some of the top motor vehicle engineers in the country – but I believe in him.

"He has progressed so far since starting with us 12 months ago,” Mr Hard said.

For more information about the skills centre and the various courses on offer see their website: https://www.suffolk.ac.uk/