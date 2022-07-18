Teaching assistant to leave role at primary school after 30 years

Lynda is pictured with some of the children she has taught from reception up to year six. - Credit: Worlingham Primary School

A popular teaching assistant is bidding farewell to a role she has loved and nurtured for 30 years.

Lynda Morgan has supported the education of thousands of pupils since she began working at Worlingham Primary School in 1991 .

After working with five headteachers, witnessing at least five Ofsted inspections and becoming the longest serving member of staff, Mrs Morgan is leaving the playground behind to embrace retirement and the next chapter of her life.

Mrs Morgan began working in education in 1989 as a playschool leader, before a short-term role came up in 1991 at Worlingham Middle School, working one-to-one with a child.

She went on to volunteer at Worlingham Primary School in a reception class until she was offered a teaching assistant position in January 1993.

Mrs Morgan has remained in that role ever since, working mostly with the Greenfinches class and supporting teachers - Sarah Webster, Emily Hunt, Robyn Pearce and Julie Lever, who she worked with for 19 years before the school switched sites to its current location in Garden Lane.

She said: “I think I am going to feel emotional on the last day, but I’ve already said I will come back and volunteer from time to time because then it won’t seem so final and it will help me get used to not coming in so much.

"I’m actually going to come in on the first day of the autumn term.”

Some of her highlights include the Christmas nativity concerns, the year six leavers productions, World Book Day and helping to run the environmental club.

She also taught dancing for many years, running the after-school dance club at the old site.

“The children had the opportunity to learn a dance routine over a few weeks and then they performed it at The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft and later the Public Hall in Beccles," she said.

"It was a chance for them to dance on the stage and some of the children had never been in a theatre before.”

When she retires on Wednesday, Mrs Morgan plans to enjoy sailing with her husband, gardening, and performing more shows with the Lowestoft Players, which she has also been part of for 30 years.

She said: “I have been fortunate enough to teach some children who have now grown up and I’m teaching their children.

“I will miss everyone, particularly the early years team and all the children. It’s lovely meeting the new intake every September and settling them in and seeing how they learn and grow in their first year and become confident and independent ready for year one.

“I’ll also miss ‘Lynda’s coming!” at 8.40am in the morning when I unlock the school gates,” she said.

Interim headteacher Matthew Brown said: “We have been extremely lucky to have had Lynda as a member of our teaching staff for the past three decades.

"Her passion, dedication and natural rapport with our students has been a joy to witness, having worked with her for nine years at our current site and for many more in our previous building.

“I know I speak for us all when I say how much we will miss her, but we also want to wish her a fantastic retirement,” he said.