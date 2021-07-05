Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Elderly woman hit by car in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 1:38 PM July 5, 2021   
The crossroads at Market Street and the Public Hall were closed off for a period of time. - Credit: Google Maps

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a town centre.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Police were called at 11.35am to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

"An elderly lady has been hurt and taken to hospital as a precaution. This took place in Smallgate area of Beccles.

"Road closure opened at 12.47pm."

Current live traffic map of Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.28am with reports of a collision in Market Street, Beccles.

You may also want to watch:

"We sent one ambulance and took a person to James Paget Hospital for further care."

The crossroads at the junction of Market Street and the public hall were closed off by emergency services but reopened at 12.47pm.

Drivers using Beccles town centre can expect major delays to their journey.

BorderBus services such as 580 as well as First services such as the X2 and X22 are all being affected.

A current live traffic map of the town shows severe delays in the area due to the crash and also due to emergency engineering works on Smallgate taking place today (July 5) and tomorrow (July 6).

