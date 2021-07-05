Elderly woman hit by car in town centre

Published: 1:38 PM July 5, 2021

The crossroads at Market Street and the Public Hall were closed off for a period of time.

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a town centre.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Police were called at 11.35am to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

"An elderly lady has been hurt and taken to hospital as a precaution. This took place in Smallgate area of Beccles.

"Road closure opened at 12.47pm."

Current live traffic map of Beccles.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.28am with reports of a collision in Market Street, Beccles.

"We sent one ambulance and took a person to James Paget Hospital for further care."

The crossroads at the junction of Market Street and the public hall were closed off by emergency services but reopened at 12.47pm.

The crossroads at the junction of Market Street and the public hall #Beccles has now been closed by the emergency services.

Please expect severe delays to all Beccles area services. https://t.co/F9w9k6Wbu1 — BorderBus (@BorderBus) July 5, 2021

Drivers using Beccles town centre can expect major delays to their journey.

BorderBus services such as 580 as well as First services such as the X2 and X22 are all being affected.

A current live traffic map of the town shows severe delays in the area due to the crash and also due to emergency engineering works on Smallgate taking place today (July 5) and tomorrow (July 6).