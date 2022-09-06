Charity hosting free event to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney community builiding at All Hallows Convent, Ditchingham. Photo courtesy of Emmaus. - Credit: Archant

A charity tackling homelessness are to raise vital funds for Ukrainian refugees with a free event.

Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney, who supports up to 32 people who have experienced homelessness, are donating a proportion of revenue made in their retail shop in Ditchingham to Emmaus Europe’s Ukraine Appeal.

The event, on Saturday September 17, will include live music.

As a direct response to the conflict in Ukraine, Emmaus Europe began supporting two Emmaus organisations in Ukraine by providing food, clothing, and medicines to those who have been displaced by the conflict.

The local branch are part of an international movement of over 350 organisations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Since the conflict began Emmaus organisations in Poland have housed over 30 people and within the first 10 days of the conflict handed out over 150 hot meals.

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney Grounds will host the event - Credit: Olivia Jameson

On the day of the event, a donation from all purchases of furniture, clothes, homeware, and white goods will be sent to Emmaus Europe to help them support with ongoing support in Ukraine and Poland.

The organisation will also be offering customers the chance to fill up a bag of clothes and accessories for just £5, the perfect chance to grab a bargain.

'Fendango' are a local Norfolk folk band who will be performing live at the event on Saturday 17 September - Credit: Olivia Jameson

Attendees of the event can enjoy live music from East Anglian band Fendango, who will be performing a mix of contemporary and traditional folk music throughout the day.

Debbie, retail manager at Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney, said: "We know the community in Norfolk and Waveney are amazing at coming together and supporting people who need it most so we’re really excited to see how much we can raise from this event and stand in solidarity with Ukraine.”

The Old Orchard Café at Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney will be open as usual selling hot drinks, light lunches, and cakes - including Ukraine bakes created especially for the event.

The free event will take place from 10am until 4pm at the organisations historical site located on Belsey Bridge Road, Ditchingham.