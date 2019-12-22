Search

En garde! School children try 13th Century style fencing outside ancient castle

PUBLISHED: 16:41 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 22 December 2019

A group of pupilswith the shields they had made as part of their study into castles. Photo: Terry Reeve

A group of pupilswith the shields they had made as part of their study into castles. Photo: Terry Reeve

In the shadow of the town's ancient castle, Bungay primary school children tried their hand at jousting and fencing as part of a history project.

Two fencers in visors ready for action at Bungay Castle. Photo: Terry ReeveTwo fencers in visors ready for action at Bungay Castle. Photo: Terry Reeve

The schoolchildren had been learning about castles and had made shields and jousting poles in their classroom to take to the castle.

They then tried their hand at classic 13th Century fighting sports: jousting and fencing.

Equipped with visors and using imitation foils and epees with guidance from local experts, the children fought on the castle meadow in front of the twin gate, where such tournaments took place in the 12th and 13th centuries, organised by the Bigod family who owned the castle.

READ MORE: Bigod, we did it! More of ancient castle is revealed

Town historian Terry Reeve said: "They lined up in teams to enjoy the sport of kings and knights. It was exhilarating learning for them. They have also studied Burgh Castle and Norwich Castle as part of the project, but with Bungay's ancient castle on their doorstep, it was a great opportunity to take a close look and find out a bit more about how its inhabitants spent their time."

