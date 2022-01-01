Big plans and events for Beccles and Bungay in 2022

Many events and decisions will be taking place across Beccles and Bungay in 2022. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/James Bass/Beccles Town Council/Jasper King/Google Maps/Cripps Developments

Much like 2020, 2021 has been a difficult and unexpected year for many - but 2022 has much in store for Beccles and Bungay.

Some exciting events and decisions are coming up this year. Here are some highlights:

Latitude Festival July 21 to July 24

Latitude Festival 2022 will take place from July 21 to July 24 in Henham Park, Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

Latitude Festival will take over Henham Park once again in 2022 from July 21 to July 24.

In 2021, headliners Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers and Bastille topped the bill, so expect more star studded acts for July 2022.

Tickets are now on sale with the line-up yet to be announced.

Beccles Carnival August 20 and August 21

Beccles Carnival parade in 2018. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2018

Beccles Carnival will take place from August 20 to August 21 after two cancellations in previous years due to Covid.

The carnival dates back to pre-1900 and has only been cancelled during the war years and Covid.

Expect the carnival to be back bigger and better in 2022.

Refurbishment of the Beccles Quay and Summer Festival

Beccles Quay is set to be transformed in summer 2022. - Credit: Beccles Town Council

Beccles Quay is set to be transformed next summer with investment and upgraded facilities as well as discovery hubs and a summer festival.

A £250,000 investment will include replacing play park equipment and refurbishing the toilet block, while facilities for boat owners will also be improved.

The Broads Authority has also announced plans for a Heritage and Arts Festival for the Quay as part of its ‘Water, Mills and Marshes’ project for 2022.

Beccles Food and Drink Festival May 28

People gather for Beccles Food and Drink Festival 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

Beccles Food and Drink Festival 2022 will return on May 28.

It was postponed this year until August due to Covid but returned with big crowds and happy smiling faces.

Expect the same for 2022, with even more food stalls and entertainment.

Beccles Celebration Market 2022

Beccles sign. - Credit: Archant

Live music and DJs will be showcased alongside a range of street performances, workshops, locally-sourced food and drink and children’s activities.

A series of new 'celebration markets' - all incorporating a mini-festival feel - are to be piloted.

Funded through the ERDF Welcome Back Fund supported by the council, events will start in Saxmundham on December 3, with further markets to be held in Halesworth, Leiston and Beccles in 2022.

Bungay Marathon April 10

Bungay Black Dog Running Club Marathon 2014. The Half Marathon - Credit: Nick Butcher

The 38th Bungay Black Dog Marathon will be held on April 10.

There’s lots of choice at the Bungay Festival of Running. As well as the Full Marathon, there’s the Half Marathon, 10 km and 5 km races.

There is also a Fun Run on the sports ground.

Decision on Beccles planters due in May 2022

The planters have proved to be controversial in the town. - Credit: Jasper King

The town council is set to launch a public consultation over views on current parking restrictions in the town centre.

Planters were installed in New Market, Beccles, in 2020 to initially close the road to traffic and allow shoppers to safely socially distance, while encouraging them back into the town centre to support local businesses.

Now, the town council have agreed that a professional public consultation is the best way to move forward as the emergency traffic order is set to come to an end in May 2022.

Potential new Costa Coffee at Morrisons car park in Beccles

The proposed site at Morrisons supermarket car park. - Credit: Google Maps

Proposals have been put forward for a Costa Coffee in the Morrisons supermarket car park in Beccles.

The proposed development includes a drive-thru lane.

It would be the second Costa in the town, along with the one at nearby Tesco on George Westwood Way.

150 new homes in Bungay

Inside a kitchen/diner at a previous property built by Cripps Developments. - Credit: Cripps Development

William H Brown has been appointed selling agent for St John's Park, the new development of 150 houses and bungalows in Bungay.

St John’s Park will be built by Cripps Developments and is due to launch in autumn this year, with the first completions expected in summer 2022.

Beccles Triathlon, June 12

5th Beccles Triathlon 2017. - Credit: Andrew Florides Photography

The Beccles Triathlon is now an annual event.

Sadly it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions, but it is back for the 10th anniversary and the 8th Annual Beccles Triathlon will be on Sunday, June 12.

Loddon roundabout

A new roundabout at the George Lane junction with Bridge Street is being constructed, with motorists redirected to access George Lane via Kittens Lane.

While the full roundabout is still being constructed, work is expected to be fully completed in 2022.