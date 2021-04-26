Free weekly sessions for over-55s to hit Beccles

Published: 2:32 PM April 26, 2021

The CSF Extra Time programme sessions have been successfully run in Norwich, and now they will launch in Beccles this week. Picture: Norwich City Football Club’s Community Sports Foundation - Credit: Norwich City Football Club’s Community Sports Foundation

A new weekly sport and social programme is set to kick off in Beccles this week.

The free programme will run weekly as it aims to keep men and women who are over-55 active and connected.

Called ‘Extra Time’, people in Beccles and east Suffolk can benefit from the programme, which is run by Norwich City Football Club’s Community Sports Foundation.

People can enjoy a wide range of different sports such as badminton, football, netball and table tennis, with the opportunity to unwind afterwards at the social sessions.

Supported by East Suffolk Council, the sessions – which will take place at 11am every Thursday morning at Beccles Town Football Club – will be free of charge.

Initially, due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the sessions will all take place outdoors, including a post-exercise cup of tea and biscuit.

An extra social hour, held virtually on Wednesdays, will give a further opportunity for participants to connect as the Foundation runs quizzes or hosts guest speakers, who recently have included former and current Canaries such as Bryan Gunn, Neil Adams and Michael McGovern.

Joe Harvey, the Foundation’s Community Engagement Officer, said: “We’ve been running Extra Time successfully in Norwich since 2008.

“There, we regularly have over 30 attendees each week who have built a really strong bond with each other.

“Thanks to the backing of East Suffolk Council, we can extend the programme to Beccles and Suffolk and we hope to mirror the programme’s successes here.

"Following the year we’ve all had, being active and connected socially is so important for everyone, but particularly those in society’s older age groups.

"Extra Time in Beccles will hopefully be that opportunity to rediscover the importance of being active and connected to others in the community.”

Mr Harvey added: “Both the sport and social elements are optional, so our participants can pick and choose which works for them best initially.

“Of course, while we often have a Norwich City FC angle at our social sessions, you don’t need to a fan of the club to take part.

"It’s a friendly and welcoming group, and we hope that many will take advantage of this free service.”

Extra Time in Beccles kicks off at Beccles Town FC on Thursday, April 29 at 11am.

Click here to register or email joe.harvey@norwichcitycsf.org.uk



