Published: 1:58 PM November 29, 2020 Updated: 4:13 PM November 29, 2020

An elderly man died in a crash on the A143 and police are appealing for witnesses to help identify him.

Norfolk police said the man, estimated to be in his 70s, was involved in a fatal road traffic collision on the road in the early hours of Sunday (November 29) at Earsham, Bungay.

Officers were called at 1.12am to reports of a collision between a lorry and pedestrian. Emergency services were on scene and the man was pronounced dead there.

Road closures were put in place while investigations were conducted and the road was cleared.They were re-opened at 11.33am.

The road was closed following the incident in the early hours of Sunday. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The man is described as white, between 65 to 80 years of age, around 5ft 6 tall, bald with grey hair at the back and sides and of average build.

He was wearing a navy blue fleece top with a JCB logo on the shoulder, grey trousers, dark grey/blue baseball cap with a small penguin motif and navy blue slippers with Velcro strapping.

Acting Detective Inspector Michael Roxby said: "We would be grateful for anyone who may have seen the man on this stretch of road or in the local area in the early hours to get in touch.

"We would also encourage the public to check on elderly male relatives who live in this area and are similar in description.”

Anyone who can help to identify the man or is a witness to the incident should contact Acting Detective Inspector Michael Roxby on 101 quoting CAD 23 of Sunday 29 November 2020. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Local people were shocked by the news.

Nigel Flatt, owner of Smokey Joe's American Bar and Grill, on Norwich Road in Bungay, said: "That road is generally not too bad but there have been two accidents there in the last six months."

Christine Mullitt, a junior coach at the nearby Bungay Black Dog Running Club, said: "It's awful."

On October 2, 61-year-old Jennifer Potter died after being hit by a car on the A143 at Ditchingham.

Emergency services were called to the road that morning following reports a white Toyota Yaris had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian near to the junction of Old Yarmouth Road.