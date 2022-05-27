Festival of Suffolk torch relay reaches Waveney

Martha Coleman and Lucy Walker riding the rickshaw in Bungay - Credit: Bungay Town Council

The Festival of Suffolk torch relay has passed through Bungay as it began its journey through Waveney.

The 550-mile torch relay is part of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and made its way through Bungay on Thursday (May 26) afternoon.

The torch was handed over at the junction of Trinity Street and Staithe Road in Bungay - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Martha Coleman and Lucy Walker rode the rickshaw through the town before handing the torch over at the junction of Trinity Street and Staithe Road.

On Friday (May 27) morning, the torch left Beccles at 9am from Exchange Square.

Frances Betts, deputy mayor (left), and Cllr Michael Atterwill (middle) with Martha Coleman and Lucy Walker - Credit: Bungay Town Council

The torch will then visit Worlingham, before heading to the coast with stops at Barnby, Carlton Colville, Oulton Broad, Blundeston and Corton, before arriving at Ness Park, Lowestoft, at about 2.15pm, carried by the town's mayor Alan Green.

The Festival of Suffolk torch relay reached Bungay on Thursday (May 26) - Credit: Bungay Town Council

On Saturday (May 28), the torch will leave Lowestoft from Ness Point at 9am, before heading to Kessingland, Wrentham, Reydon, Southwold and Wenhaston.

On Sunday (May 29), the torch will set off from Halesworth before heading south, ultimately arriving back in Ipswich on June 1 for the Suffolk Show.