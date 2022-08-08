Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Latest 'festival-style' market to take place next month

Reece Hanson

Published: 6:42 PM August 8, 2022
The festival-style market will take place in the Thoroughfare, Halesworth. - Credit: Archant

A "festival-style" market will take place in Halesworth next month.

The family-oriented Heart of Halesworth event will feature live music, street performers and a town trail to celebrate the town's independent high street.

It follows the success of four previous markets which took place in Saxmundham, Beccles, Leiston and Lowestoft earlier this year as part of the Market Place project by First Light Festival Community Interest Company (CIC).

The latest event will take place in the Thoroughfare on Saturday, September 3 from 10am until 2pm.

The market events are funded by the ERDF Welcome Back fund and supported by East Suffolk Council, and aim to deliver a number of mini-festival style events to attract both local residents and out-of-season visitors to the region.

As well as the events, the CIC have also delivered a consultancy package of support to four towns - Lowestoft, Bungay, Felixstowe and Faramlingham, on best practice for event development.

