Fire crews tackle blaze at Broome Heath
- Credit: Liz Moomin Moomin
Fire crews were called to tackle a sudden blaze at Broome Heath on Sunday morning.
Crews were called to extinguish a heather fire just after 10am on Sunday morning, July 31.
The fire was at Broome Pits, just off Sun Road, in Broome.
A woman fishing called 999 after spotting the fire.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was a section of heather by the slop to the Broome Village Hall which was approximately 100 by 100 metre squared.
The call was received at 10:02am and fire fighters had the blaze fully extinguished by 10:38am.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Both Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have experienced a large volume of calls and have fire risk warnings in place across the county due to ongoing dry conditions.