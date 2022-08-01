Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Fire crews tackle blaze at Broome Heath

Bruno Brown

Published: 12:39 PM August 1, 2022
broome heath fire

The aftermath of Sunday's fire at Broome Heath. - Credit: Liz Moomin Moomin

Fire crews were called to tackle a sudden blaze at Broome Heath on Sunday morning.

Crews were called to extinguish a heather fire just after 10am on Sunday morning, July 31.

The fire was at Broome Pits, just off Sun Road, in Broome.

A woman fishing called 999 after spotting the fire.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was a section of heather by the slop to the Broome Village Hall which was approximately 100 by 100 metre squared.

The call was received at 10:02am and fire fighters had the blaze fully extinguished by 10:38am. 

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Both Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have experienced a large volume of calls and have fire risk warnings in place across the county due to ongoing dry conditions.

