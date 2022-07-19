Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Fire crews tackle blaze at town common in heatwave

Bruno Brown

Published: 8:10 AM July 19, 2022
Fire crews tackled a blaze at Outney Common on July 18

Fire crews tackled a blaze at Outney Common on July 18 - Credit: Bruno Brown

Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze at Bungay Common on one of the hottest days of the year.

Firefighters were called to extinguish a grass fire shortly before 10am on Monday morning, July 18.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was grass undergrowth and gorse bush, with the size of the fire approximately 100 metres by 100 metres squared.

They added the dry conditions in the extreme heat had made it easy for the fire to spread.

However firefighters had the blaze fully extinguished and left the scene within half an hour.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have experienced a large volume of calls and have fire risk warnings in place across the county with the heatwave set to continue on Tuesday.

