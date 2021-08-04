Fire crews called to help baby seagull trapped in netting

Published: 4:10 PM August 4, 2021

Two fire crews were called to the aid of a baby seagull which was trapped in some netting on a quiet residential street.

One crew from Beccles and one crew from Lowestoft South were called to Grange Road in Beccles at 3.40pm on Tuesday, August 3.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service rescued a juvenile gull which was caught in netting on a dormer window at a property on Grange Road in Beccles.

"The attending crews were able to rescue the gull using two ladders to reach the netting."

A stop message was then received at 4.34pm.