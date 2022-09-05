Firefighters tackle huge wildfire in village beauty spot

With the blaze under control, the heath continued to smoke for hours with hot spots emerging all over - Credit: Ben Horne

A large fire burned all afternoon in an East Suffolk village last Saturday.

A total of 25 fire crews attended Wenhaston Heath after a call reporting the fire was made at 1.30pm Saturday September 2.

Wenhaston Heath, a popular dog walking location in the village, is on Blackheath Road, Wenhaston.

Ariel view of the Wenhaston heath ablaze, taken by a drone - Credit: Jason Gairn

Firefighters battled the blaze which continued to reignite all afternoon. It wasn't until 8pm on Sunday when the area was declared totally extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, although Halesworth fire station warned of the dangers of people leaving glass bottles out.

The barren aftermath of the fire at Wenhaston Heath - Credit: Halesworth Fire Service

The statement said: "We have been in attendance to the major fire at Black Heath in Wenhaston for many hours over the past few days.

"Initially putting out the fire and over the past couple of days we have been damping down areas and checking for hot spots.

"While doing this, we found many glass bottles.

"When glass bottles are left out in the sun this can easily start fires.

"Please be responsible for your litter and dispose of everything correctly."

Halesworth firefighters tackling the fire, cooling hotspots - Credit: Halesworth Fire Service



