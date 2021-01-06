Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 11:38 AM January 6, 2021   
ea

The flood alert is in place for parts of south Norfolk and east Suffolk. - Credit: Environment Agency

A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for some low-lying land, roads and riversides in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The alert is for the River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay.

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne

The Environment Agency said: "River levels are currently high, but are expected to start to drop back down to more normal levels later today.

"We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages at this time.

"The forecast is for continued unsettled weather over the next couple of days.

"Take care on riverside footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will update this message as necessary."

This minor flood warning comes after extensive flooding hit the area during the Christmas period.

It was the worst flooding to hit Bungay and surrounding areas for the past 50 years.

Flooding

