Former mayor given honour after 'tireless' efforts to help community

Published: 3:54 PM February 23, 2021

A town councillor has been honoured for her tireless efforts to support vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sue Collins was awarded the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk's Certificate of Merit in recognition of her "selflessness and sense of duty" to the community.

Mrs Collins led the Bungay Emergency Community Support (BECS) response, with the pandemic beginning during her time as town mayor.

Lady Clare, Countess of Euston, Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

In a letter to Mrs Collins, Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Lady Clare, Countess of Euston said: "The innovation, collaboration, courage and generosity shown by so many across the county during this time has been truly inspirational and uplifting.

"You have made a significant difference to the well-being of so many people living in Bungay.

You may also want to watch:

"Your tireless organisational efforts and innovative approach to problem solving are admirable at this challenging time."

Mrs Collins thanked her BECS colleagues for their efforts during the pandemic, and during the recent floods which wreaked havoc around the town and surrounding villages.

BECS volunteers delivered over 100 food parcels to those affected by the worst flooding in the are for 40 years.

Mrs Collins said: "Bungay is an extraordinary town that has more than its fair share of kind, generous, friendly people who genuinely care about the wellbeing of others, and are willing to take an active role in building and sustaining a community that supports all of its residents.

"We should all feel very proud, and I am privileged to be a part of it.

"While there are too many names to mention everyone individually, key to the success of BECS are Tony Dawes, who now acts as chair and is our IT wizard, and who has since become a town councillor, and Frances Betts, who coordinated the wonderful mask making army of sewing volunteers.

"The masks were distributed to our vulnerable residents for free long before they ever became compulsory.

"Frances too is now a member of the town council.

"Also, there is Eddie Rosier who, before joining the council as our assistant town clerk, was an excellent and diligent administrator whose support for members of the organisational team, volunteers and callers was second to none."