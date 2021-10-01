'Tremendous potential': Norfolk boatyard set for auction

Published: 1:50 PM October 1, 2021

The former Alphacraft Boatyard on Reeds Lane in St. Olaves is due to be sold at an online auction on July 28. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former boatyard, described as having "tremendous potential," is set to be auctioned off later this month.

The former Alphacraft Boatyard in St Olaves, Norfolk is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is due to be sold at an online auction on Wednesday, October 20 - and comes after the marine property was withdrawn prior to going under the hammer at a scheduled auction in July.

People have the chance to own the marine property, which extends to 4.25 acres as it is offered for sale at auction.

The former boatyard on Reeds Lane in St Olaves is due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction with a guide price of £200,000 to £250,000 plus fees.

Situated in the Norfolk village - between Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Beccles - the property description from the auctioneers states the former boatyard has "substantial River Waveney frontage."

It adds: "Reeds Lane is home to a number of marine related business and at the far end is this former boatyard offering tremendous rejuvenation potential.

"The property includes two large, somewhat dilapidated, workshop/storage buildings along with an elevated office/administration building although this was never completed internally.

"Externally, the site offers several mooring basins although these are now silted up and somewhat overgrown with reeds.

"It is however considered there is potential for 150m or so of moorings, possibly more if incorporating finger pontoons.

"The site benefits from a relatively recently installed low flood wall which follows an irregular course between the river and buildings.

"We believe this lot offers tremendous regeneration potential."

An Alphacraft boat on the Broads. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

With the village of St Olaves situated around eight and nine miles from Great Yarmouth and Beccles respectively, and dissected by the River Waveney, it is described as "providing good access to the southern part of the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads."

The site also contains "an array of boating paraphernalia, equipment and machinery" and is being sold as seen.