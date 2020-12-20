Former Women's Auxilary Air Force member celebrates turning 100
- Credit: Maureen Collen
A former Women's Auxilary Air Force member has celebrated her 100th birthday.
Ida Joan Lawrence, also known as Joan, celebrated her 100th birthday in the comfort of her own home in Beccles, Suffolk on Saturday, December 19 with some flowers and a card from the Queen.
Joan has a daughter and son-in-law, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren, two sister in their nineties and continues to live in her own home in Beccles despite sight problems.
During the Second World War, Joan met her future husband Norman, who was stationed on searchlights in Bungay.
Joan was called up in 1941 to join the Women's Auxilary Air Force (WAAF) which involved her driving officers and airmen out to load bombs on to the planes.
You may also want to watch:
Joan married Norman on February 14, 1942 and lived an interesting life together including surviving the winter of 1947 which left Ditchingham Dam severely more flooded than other parts of the UK.
Joan and Norman moved to Beccles in 1983 and both did voluntary work at the Waveney Centre.
Most Read
- 1 'Don't give up hope' - family's joy as cat returns home after nearly two years
- 2 Busy road blocked after caravan fire
- 3 'You may feel silly but you will protect each other' - health chief urges facemasks when meeting other households this Christmas
- 4 Community group gets festive by delivering Christmas hampers to vulnerable
- 5 Over 200 trees planted in town as part of National Tree Week
- 6 Popular sweet shop becomes 'magical experience' after moving next door
- 7 Christmas bubbles to only apply on December 25 - PM announces
- 8 Ten new bedrooms created by charity for homeless this Christmas
- 9 Beauty spot hit by 'significant' erosion as walkers stray off footpaths
- 10 Norfolk urged to 'think carefully' about Christmas by local health bosses
Norman died in 1994 and Joan was eventually awarded the Robert Ellwood Plate in 2008 for her services.