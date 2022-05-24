F1 star jumps out of plane over Suffolk town

Formula One driver Lance Stroll recently visited Beccles to take part in a skydive - Credit: Gareth Pepperell

Jumping out of a plane would be daunting for most people.

But for a professional Formula One driver accustomed to racing around some of the world's best tracks at high speeds, it's just another day of high-octane fun.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll took a break from racing in Grands Prix to do a tandem skydive at UK Parachuting at Beccles Airfield on Monday, May 16.

Lance Stroll pictured inside the plane before his skydive - Credit: Gareth Pepperell

The Canadian driver and his friends arrived by private helicopter before being briefed on their dive by a team of professional instructors.

Skydive cameraman Gareth Pepperell said: "He arrived at about lunchtime and introduced himself to us. He asked some questions about the experience and what to expect.

"We then handed him over to tandem instructor Callum Kennedy who he would be doing the jump with.

Lance Stroll is used to driving around the track at high speeds - Credit: Gareth Pepperell

"We had a good laugh and Lance got on really well with everyone."

Mr Pepperell said that he believed Stroll had picked Beccles for its coastal views during the jump - adding there aren't many celebrities that visit the area.

He added: "He said he had always wanted to do a skydive.

"Everyone was a bit shocked to see him here but he couldn't have been nicer."

The 23-year-old made his Formula One debut for the Williams team in 2017 and has gone on to make 107 entries, achieving three podium finishes in that time.

Having moved to Aston Martin in 2021, Stroll races alongside renowned German driver Sebastian Vettel for the F1 team.

And Mr Pepperell said Stroll wasn't "phased" by the experience - adding his line of work is good preparation.

He said: "Obviously for someone that races around a track at high speeds, jumping out of a plane didn't phase him one bit.

Lance Stroll arrived to take part in the skydive with four friends - Credit: Gareth Pepperell

"When the time came to do the jump, the look of excitement on everyone's faces was great.

"Lance loved every second of his jump and he and his friends were an absolute pleasure to take."

Mr Pepperell added that Stroll stayed for an hour afterwards to have some food and take photos.

Stroll was back in racing action last weekend as he finished 15th in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, May 22.