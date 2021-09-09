Calls for volunteers as museum moves into next stage in 'heritage journey'
Volunteers are helping to wade through the history of a market town.
They are among the first members of a recently formed group that has been looking through Bungay’s history and helping to identify and catalogue photographs, papers, pamphlets and other artefacts kept at the town’s museum.
The Friends of Bungay Museum group has launched, but more Friends are needed to help with this and other tasks, including fundraising, as the museum moves into a busy and exciting period in its own history.
Those involved share an interest in the history of Bungay and they want to encourage others to do the same.
Museum curator Dr Lorna Richardson said volunteers needed no previous experience – just an interest in history and archaeology, to help with staffing the museum, organising the collection, and managing events and social media.
She said: “Training will be given to people keen to support us on the next stage of our heritage journey.
“We already have six enthusiastic people working on the collection, but there is a lot to be done and we would like many more.”
To join the Friends of Bungay Museum email: bungaymuseum@gmail.com