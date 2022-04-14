Funding boost for creative jubilee celebrations in Beccles and Bungay

Creative jubilee celebrations in Beccles and Bungay have been boosted by a share of a major funding pot.

The Let's Create Jubilee fund, set up by Arts Council England and UK Community Foundations and funded by National Lottery players, will allow voluntary and community organisations to host celebrations with creativity at their heart.

The funding includes £5,238.50 for Bungay Community Support (BCS) to produce Bungay Celebrates - a three-day festival of events bringing the local community and arts groups together to celebrate the jubilee.

This will include entertainment at Bungay Castle, an "Olympic-style" opening ceremony, outdoor performances by the Fisher Theatre and a commemorative lighting of the Bungay beacon.

Sue Collins - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Sue Collins, chair of the trustees at BCS, said: "Bungay Community Support is thrilled to receive this funding.

"It will enable the whole community to come together for a truly memorable weekend and provide opportunities for Bungay residents to showcase their many artistic talents in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee."

A grant of £8,980 was also made from the fund to Beccles Lido Limited.

A free craft-making workshop will be held at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre on Thursday, June 2, where youngsters can create jubilee-inspired gifts, while the youth theatre will host its own play 'The Coronation' on Friday, June 3.

The theatre will also host musicians and a cream tea on June 4, while the Joe Ringer Band will take to the stage with their Best of British show on June 5.

Ryan Holt - Credit: Archant

Programming and marketing manager Ryan Holt said: "We are excited to be able to offer a programme of events for everyone in Beccles and the wider community to celebrate the jubilee.

"Further details are yet to be released, outlining everything that will be happening across the town."

The funding in Waveney is a share of £457,142 to be spent on 70 voluntary and community organisations across the East of England.

Hazel Edwards, area director for the south east with Arts Council England, said: “Thanks to the Let’s Create Jubilee Fund, we’re delighted to be able to support so many communities across the East of England to put creativity at the heart of their Platinum Jubilee celebrations."