Fundraising event raises £200 for town's community hub
- Credit: Caroline Topping
A fundraising event has helped raise £200 for a town's community hub.
Beccles community hub is a volunteer led service bringing locals together.
Local members of Beccles' Bahai Faith got together at Hungate Church on Friday evening (December 3) to celebrate the life of a much loved figure of the Faith, Abdu’l Baha, who died a hundred years ago this year
It gave members a chance to raise some funds for the recently established Beccles Community Hub volunteer centre.
Caroline Topping, runs the community hub and is Green district councillor for Beccles.
She said: "What a lovely and inspiring evening, getting to know new people in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere over a wonderful meal.
"I was welcomed with open arms and in fact only knew one other attendee.
"This is the kind of environment that brings people (who don’t already know each other) together, over food without fear of attending alone or as a single person and allows you to exchange experiences, idea and make new friendships."
Most Read
- 1 Sadness as popular country market to close after 40 years
- 2 Family 'increasingly concerned' about missing Beccles woman
- 3 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
- 4 Popular Christmas street market attracts hundreds
- 5 Time to vote for the Journal awards finalists
- 6 Search continues for man who assaulted and robbed woman
- 7 Pressure group anger over speeding drivers on busy bypass
- 8 Fundraising event raises £200 for town's community hub
- 9 Man taken to hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle in north Suffolk
- 10 Fallen trees block Suffolk roads as Storm Barra batters region