Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News

Fundraising event raises £200 for town's community hub

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:30 PM December 7, 2021
fundraising evening

Caroline Topping (right) at the fundraising evening. - Credit: Caroline Topping

A fundraising event has helped raise £200 for a town's community hub.

Beccles community hub is a volunteer led service bringing locals together.

Local members of Beccles' Bahai Faith got together at Hungate Church on Friday evening (December 3) to celebrate the life of a much loved figure of the Faith, Abdu’l Baha, who died a hundred years ago this year

It gave members a chance to raise some funds for the recently established Beccles Community Hub volunteer centre.

caroline topping

Caroline Topping runs the Beccles Community Hub. - Credit: Caroline Topping

Caroline Topping, runs the community hub and is Green district councillor for Beccles.

She said: "What a lovely and inspiring evening, getting to know new people in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere over a wonderful meal.  

"I was welcomed with open arms and in fact only knew one other attendee. 

"This is the kind of environment that brings people (who don’t already know each other) together, over food without fear of attending alone or as a single person and allows you to exchange experiences, idea and make new friendships."

event

The event was a success. - Credit: Caroline Topping

Most Read

  1. 1 Sadness as popular country market to close after 40 years
  2. 2 Family 'increasingly concerned' about missing Beccles woman
  3. 3 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
  1. 4 Popular Christmas street market attracts hundreds
  2. 5 Time to vote for the Journal awards finalists
  3. 6 Search continues for man who assaulted and robbed woman
  4. 7 Pressure group anger over speeding drivers on busy bypass
  5. 8 Fundraising event raises £200 for town's community hub
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle in north Suffolk
  7. 10 Fallen trees block Suffolk roads as Storm Barra batters region
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

lloyds bank beccles

'It was horrible' - Shock as woman robbed and assaulted in broad daylight

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Beccles Home Interiors on Gosford Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

Home interiors store opens in time for festive rush

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Bungay Christmas Market.Katy Slater and Sophie Bell from Bells of Suffolk.

Bungay Christmas street market to return this weekend

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The fire broke out in St Georges Road in Beccles 

Suffolk Live News

Four fire crews called to bin lorry blaze in East Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon