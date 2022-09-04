Fundraising heroes smash £100,000 mark after mammoth 500-mile cycle

The four fundraising heroes enjoying a well deserved glass of bubbly after completing their 516 miles cycle from lands End to Ness point - Credit: Bruno Brown

A team of four fundraising heroes have completed a 516-mile cycle from Lands End to Ness Point to raise money for Breast Cancer UK.

The group includes Kim Robertson, 57, from Beccles, who was diagnosed with breast cancer just over a decade ago, and Paula Allan, 53, Tracey Riches, 55 and Stephen Parkinson, 36.

Their exploits began over a decade ago when they walked the Great Wall of China and now they have raised more than £100,000.

Kim, from Beccles said: "Firstly I am so delighted that we finished our challenge, I am very proud of the group and cannot thank everyone who donated enough.

"I am so proud that we have surpassed the £100,000 mark for all of our fundraising adventures over the 11 years since we first started."

The team raised just shy of £5,000 this time around.

The four were greeted with champagne popping, confetti, banners and a chorus of cheers welcoming the fundraising heroes to the most easterly point in the country by friends and family - Credit: Bruno Brown

The 516-mile journey was spread out over a nine-day period, with the team averaging 60 miles per day and stopping off at hotels and B&B's to sleep on the way.

And despite the gruelling schedule, the group managed to last the pace.

Mrs Robertson said: "I am feeling really good actually, we have been training since March because we knew how tough it was going to be.

"This was certainly the hardest fundraising challenge I have done, despite the training nothing could have prepared us for the 20pc gradient hills in Devon and Cornwall.

"We aren't used to walking up hills in East Anglia, let alone cycling them.

"We are bike riders, normal people, we certainly wouldn't say we are cyclists, we just set ourselves a goal and committed to it for a brilliant cause."

Friends and family greet the four fundraising heroes after their mammoth 516 mile cycle - Credit: Bruno Brown

Mr Parkinson, who is also from Beccles, said: "For me this trip wouldn't have been possible without Haribo's and the team for remaining positive and helping each other through."

Mrs Allan added: "This is by far the toughest fundraiser I have participated in, this was harder than camping in a tent in minus six conditions in Machu Picchu in Peru.

"When the wind was in my face and the hills felt endless my main motivation to fight on was my newly born four-month-old grand daughter who I couldn't wait to see again."