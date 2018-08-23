GCSE results 2018: Amazing Alice is on cloud 9 - pupil earns incredible 10 grade nine marks

Published: 2:42 PM August 23, 2018 Updated: 8:10 PM October 10, 2020

The hard work of Sir John Leman’s Alice Etteridge has placed her among the highest achievers across the country.

She attained an incredible 10 grade nine marks - plus an A in additional mathematics.

The high-flyer spoke of the hard work behind the grades and said: “It feels amazing but very strange - I can’t really believe it.

“I’m really pleased because I did work extremely hard.”

Alice puts her success down to making sure she understood fully topics from the beginning and believing in herself when entering the exam room.

She added: “I go into exams with a positive mindset and tell myself I know it all. Even if I don’t initially understand something I think I can get there somehow.”

Headteacher Michael Taylor praised the high-performing pupil and added: “It’s unbelievable - I’m glowing with pride for her - I can’t imagine how she must feel.

“She is going to be right up there in terms of pupil’s achievement nationally.”