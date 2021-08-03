Published: 3:04 PM August 3, 2021

The unofficial 50th anniversary of the revivial of Waveney Valley Dwile Flonking held at the Locks Inn, Geldeston. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

One of the Waveney Valley's most unique sporting events has faced another postponement, just days before the first beer-soaked dwile was set to be thrown.

Dwile flonking had been set to return to the Locks Inn, in Geldeston, this weekend for the chaotic ritual, which sees teams dance around each other while attempting to avoid a beer-soaked dwile, or cloth.

After months of careful consideration, this year's event was set to offer a much-reduced version of the sport and would have pitted Norfolk against Suffolk in the Stuart Sneddon Trophy.

The annual Dwile Flonking tournament at the Locks Inn pub in Geldeston. Picture: Hannah Cairns - Credit: Archant

However, organisers have now decided to postpone plans for the event "until things are safer regarding Covid," with a rescheduled event now being planned for late summer or early autumn.

Jobanowl, the official term for referee, Yanny Mac said: "Although fairly unprecedented in the modern era, this weekend's postponement is reminiscent of some monumental cancellations from sporting history.

"Local folklore refers to the 'hop failure' of 1636 in the school playground ditty: 'A girt, a snurd, a ring of flonkers, too sober e'er to fall down'.

The Waveney Valley championship competition of Dwile Flonking at The Locks Inn, Geldeston in 2017. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"A subsequent sugarbeet dearth in 1648 led Parliamentary Forces camped in the Waveney Valley to 'lay down their drivels, where no decision could be fathomed', resulting in an unplayed scoreless draw between The King's Head and eventual winners The Crom'ells Wort.

"Some of these guys have been in intense training since last lockdown. They were primed and it's truly sad when events out of their control conspire against them.

"I hope they don't have to wait too long before the next flonk because, if I'm honest, some of them aren't getting any younger.

Last year's Waveney Valley Dwile Flonking tournament held at The Locks Inn, Geldeston. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2016

"However, in the spirit of the Pools Panel, I will be awarding the victory 'in absentia' to Suffolk."

The game is played with one team joining hands to form a ring, with a member of the other side in the middle of the circle, holding a beer-soaked dwile on the end of a stick.

They must then attempt to hit an opponent with the dwile, with points scored based on which part of the body is hit.

The event has been held in the vast garden at the Geldeston pub, on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, for a number of years.