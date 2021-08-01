Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Popular community pub announces when it will re-open

James Weeds

Published: 4:54 PM August 1, 2021   
geldeston locks inn

The Geldeston Locks Inn beer garden, just outside of Beccles. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A popular community pub near Beccles will be re-opening next week after it closed due to a Covid outbreak.

The Locks Inn in Geldeston announced on its Facebook page on Thursday that the pub would be closed as a precaution and urged its customers to stay safe.

On Sunday, Graham Elliot, chair of the Locks Inn Community Pub, announced that the pub would be reopening on Friday, August 6.

Mr Elliot said: "On Thursday, the pub manager was notified of a positive Covid test.

"The manager had to act quickly to close the pub as customers were approaching the doors."

The manager contacted relevant staff and informed them to self-isolate and take PCR tests.

All other members of staff who were not directly affected were contacted so they could obtain and take either a lateral flow test or PCR.

"So far all tests are negative," said Mr Elliot.

The Locks Inn near Geldeston opens as a community pub after going up for auction last year. The pub

Chairman of the Locks Inn community pub committee Graham Elliot. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The decision had to be made whether we could reopen – and that depended largely on available members of staff not self-isolating – as well as staff who might feel anxious about working so soon and the perception of customers and local members of the public.

"As we all know, Covid is still rife. With over 700,000 individuals pinged by Track and Trace and several local establishments also facing the same problem as us at The Locks Inn Community Pub. 

"Please bear with us as we juggle the desire to be open with the current situation requiring self-isolation of staff for 10 days and the safety of anyone visiting or working in The Locks Inn Community Pub.

"The Locks Inn Community Pub always aims to be a safe and considerate employer and to create a safe and considerate environment for our customers. 

"Against that background and following Public Health England guidance it was decided that the safest decision was to close until Friday 6 August.

"We look forward to welcoming back customers then."

