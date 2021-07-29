A popular pub near Beccles is temporarily closed

Published: 7:11 PM July 29, 2021

The Geldeston Locks Inn beer garden, just outside of Beccles. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A popular pub near Beccles has had to close due to Covid precautions.

The Locks Inn in Geldeston has temporarily closed due to staff members requiring a PCR Covid test.

The pub announced on its Facebook page that it has had to close "with immediate effect" and has encouraged its followers to stay safe.

A spokesperson for the Locks Inn commented: "The closure is only temporary until we receive staff PCR test results."

Organiser Graham Elliott at Beccles Beer Festival in November 2019. - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Graham Elliott, chair of the Locks Inn Community Pub, said: "The closure is Covid related and we are simply taking precautionary measures.

"The closure is temporary and the long term prospects for the pub are excellent."

There is no indication how long the pub will remain closed, however, a further update is expected shortly.