Setting the stage for an evening of fashion and fizz next month

An evening of glitz and glamour will showcase the latest looks as a special fashion show takes centre stage next month.

A fun-filled evening of fashion and fizz will take place at the Pear Tree Centre on November 12.

Dee's Den Charity Fashion Show. - Credit: Pear Tree Centre

The fashion show will feature some of the best items which have been donated to its charity shop Dee’s Den, in Halesworth’s Steeple End, to raise money to support people with life-changing illnesses and their families and carers.

The Dee’s Den fashion show will see all of the second-hand clothes that are featured on the catwalk available to buy at the end of the show, along with additional clothing and specially-chosen accessories from Dee’s Den, which is run by volunteers.

The Pear Tree Fund chief executive, Kevin Vaughan. - Credit: Pear Tree Fund

All of the money raised will go to the Pear Tree Fund and Kevin Vaughan, chief executive of the Pear Tree Fund, said: “This promises to be a fantastic evening of glitz and glamour which will give people the chance to see a catwalk show before purchasing some of the wonderful items which have been donated to Dee’s Den.

“We would encourage anyone who is interested in updating their wardrobe to get their tickets now and help us make a difference to vulnerable local people when they need it most.”

The Pear Tree Fund. - Credit: The Pear Tree Fund

The Pear Tree Fund, formerly known as Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund, was set up more than 30 years ago to support people with life-limiting illnesses who wish to die in the comfort and security of their own homes.

The Pear Tree Fund also runs the Pear Tree Centre in Halesworth, which offers support, information, counselling and benefits advice to anyone in north east Suffolk or south Norfolk who has been diagnosed with a life-changing illness.

Tickets are available from the Pear Tree Centre in Bungay Road, Halesworth Book Shop in the Thoroughfare and from Dee’s Den.

They are priced at £8 to include prosecco and canapes, with the show beginning at 7pm.

To find out more about the support offered by the Pear Tree Fund or to donate to the charity, call 01986 899655, email peartreecentre@peartreefund.org or visit www.peartreefund.org