Appeal to trace owner after gold ring is found

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:08 PM November 25, 2020   
The gold vintage saddle ring found in Beccles.

The gold vintage saddle ring found in Beccles. Picture: Suffolk Police - Credit: Suffolk Police


A gold ring has been found by police, with officers keen to locate its owner.

Suffolk Police is appealing for help in tracing the rightful owner of the gold ring after it was found in Beccles this week.

The gold ring, which is described as a vintage saddle design, was found by officers from the Sentinel team in the town on Monday, November 23.

Anyone who recognises the ring or who has any information to assist is asked to contact PC Richard Sievers via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or call 101, quoting reference number 37/68097/20.

