Boost for Beccles Men's Shed with grant funding donation
- Credit: Courtesy of Graham Catchpole
Ar Men's Shed group is moving into a new era after the challenges of the past two years.
The Beccles Men’s Shed group, led by Howard Bennett, has been constructing a user friendly toilet that meets disabled regulations.
This project has been boosted by a generous grant from the Waveney and Yare Housing Association.
Graham Catchpole, chairman of the grants committee of Waveney and Yare Housing, visited the site to see the results following their grant donation - which they said "is our biggest grant" award to date.
Mr Catchpole said: “We were very impressed on the progress made by the group of 20 members belonging to the Men’s Shed, particularly because of the disruption caused by the Covid outbreak that delayed a lot of their plans.
"We were delighted to present them with a cheque for £3,000 to enable them to complete their new installation and further develop this excellent facility."
A Beccles Men’s Shed group spokesman said: "A big thank you to the Waveney and Yare Housing Association, and all the other organisations that have provided funding since the start of our Men’s Shed project."
For further information contact Terry on 01502 710486.