'Christmas is happening in Beccles' - Theatre's relief as restrictions lifted

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:20 PM November 26, 2020    Updated: 4:18 PM November 26, 2020
Ryan Holt is putting on a covid secure live show at Beccles Public Hall. PHOTO: Louisa Lay

A theatre producer has vowed "the show will go on" in Beccles this December following the announcement of new coronavirus restrictions.

With Suffolk, and the whole of the east of England, placed into tier two of the government's new restrictions, theatre venues have been given the green light to raise the curtain.

Producer Ryan Holt, who has prepared a number of festive performances due to take place at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre next month, welcomed the news.

Beccles Public Hall PHOTO: Nick Butcher

He said: "I'm not relieved about being in tier two, but I am relieved that it means the show will go on with the socially-distanced festive programme we have to offer.

"It is good news for Beccles and for the theatre and we hope to bring some festive cheer to people who really need it after a hard and tough year."

The restrictions state public attendance at indoor or outdoor events is permitted, although is limited to either 50pc of capacity, or a maximum of 1,000 people indoors - whichever is lower.

Travel to venues or amenities which are open is allowed, although the government have urged people to reduce the number of journeys where possible.

The venue, however, is not expected to be able to sell alcohol unless they do so with "substantial meals", the restrictions state, although bosses are currently seeking clarification and guidance.

Mr Holt said: "It could mean we will not be able to serve alcohol to those watching shows, and that will have an impact on the venue's income.

"It could have helped generate a bit more income for the theatre after they had to close their doors for so long earlier this year.

"But we still remain positive that we can get people in and put on a show.

"It is really positive news that Christmas is happening and the curtain will rise."

The cast of Christmas LIVE! due to perform at Beccles Public Hall. PHOTO: Beccles Public Hall and Th

Beccles Public Hall announced its post-lockdown plans earlier this month, dependent on the new restrictions, which will kick off on December 4 with the Joe Ringer Band's production of Step into Christmas.

The theatre will also host two shows of Christmas Live! on December 12 and performances of Inside the Snowglobe from December 19-24.

Tickets can be booked through the online box office at www.becclespublichall.co.uk

