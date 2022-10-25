Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Comedian Griff Rhys Jones to perform in Beccles

Reece Hanson

Published: 7:59 AM October 25, 2022
Griff Rhys Jones will perform in Beccles in December.

Griff Rhys Jones will perform in Beccles in December. - Credit: Broken Robot Productions

A popular comedian and actor will take centre stage when he visits Beccles later this year.

Griff Rhys Jones, star of Not the Nine O'Clock News, Smith and Jones, and Three Men in a Boat, will grace the stage at the Beccles Public Hall in December.

The writer and television presenter will perform his Work in Progress show ahead of his UK tour next year.

Ryan Holt, head of programming at the venue, said: "We are very excited to have Griff as part of our autumn offering for our audiences." 

He joins a packed autumn programme of shows already lined up, including Britain's Got Talent stars the D-Day Darlings, the Jersey Boys, and Forbidden Nights.

The ever-popular annual pantomime will return this Christmas too with a production of Cinderella set to entertain families.

Tickets are available from the box office or online at www.becclespublichall.com.

Beccles News

