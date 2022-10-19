Double triumph for Halesworth and District Museum at annual awards night
- Credit: Halesworth Museum and District
Past and present worked hand in hand as a town's museum scooped two prizes at the Suffolk Museum of the Year awards ceremony.
Halesworth and District Museum were victorious in winning the Object of the Year Award and the Working with Young People prize.
The tiny treasure - winner of the Object of the Year Award - formed part of a hoard of coins found by detectorists in 2019.
The distant past – around 2,000 years ago – took the form of a tiny but exquisite Iron Age coin unearthed in Blythburgh.
The coins date from between 60BC and 25AD, and were mostly thought to have been minted by the Iceni tribe of Norfolk and North Suffolk and the Trinovantes tribe of Essex and South Suffolk.
Despite its size, the coin bears a wealth of detail, including a horse motif, swirling patterns and ‘hidden’ animals.
Museum curator Brian Howard said: "The Blythburgh coin is just one of several ancient and nationally significant artefacts discovered locally and displayed at our museum."
Most Read
- 1 Fresh appeal as missing man, 74, was 'last seen in Gorleston'
- 2 Police confirm sighting of missing 74-year-old man in Gorleston
- 3 Remembering town's history with 'Shadows of Past' exhibition
- 4 'A momentous effort': ECCH awards recognise staff dedication
- 5 Suffolk to enjoy 'unusual' warm spell next week, with highs of 19C
- 6 Car park at town's Common set to close for resurfacing
- 7 Work inspired by Waveney Valley's beauty showcased in new exhibition
- 8 New councillor's delight after filling town's vacancy
- 9 'Superb' Black Dogs up to second in league after dominant win
- 10 Waveney taxi fares to rise after calculation error
Fast-forwarding two millennia, the second award – Working with Young People – highlighted Halesworth and District Museum’s commitment to engagement with local children.
The museum regularly offers workshops for pupils from both Edgar Sewter Primary School and Holton Primary School.
Taking inspiration from the museum’s collection of early Victorian letters exchanged between members of the Lincolne family of Halesworth - children from Edgar Sewter Primary School worked with artists to explore different methods of communication, including poetry, painting, letter writing, with quill pens, and collage.
One of the pupils said: "Museums are important because you get to learn about the past and it helps you understand the future."
A visitor from Beech House Care home added: "I love it.
"It’s good for the children and for us to be able to see what life was like.
"It’s a brilliant idea, getting us all together and being able to have cups of tea together."
The awards, from the Association for Suffolk Museums, were presented at The Hold in Ipswich, and hosted by Georgy Jamieson of BBC Radio Suffolk.
Halesworth museum curator, Mr Howard said: "We are actually the smallest of all the museums represented, and we are run completely by volunteers. So we are extremely pleased to receive two awards and be runner up in a third."