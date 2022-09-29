Town's former hospital could be converted into six townhouses

A town's former hospital could be converted into townhouses if plans are given the green light.

Plans have been submitted to East Suffolk Council for the work at Halesworth's Patrick Stead Hospital, on Bungay Road, which has been closed since November 2015.

The proposal would see the hospital's conversion six townhouses, with a development of one detached new build and two semi-detached new builds.

The Patrick Stead Hospital first opened on September 6, 1882, with the building named after Patrick Stead, who before operated a successful maltings business at the building from 1824.

Western House Developments have submitted the application to the planning authority to convert the former hospital, with KLH Architects Ltd tasked with drawing out the plans for the renovation.

Within the application there are considerations to the preservation of trees on the site.

A rigorous survey was undertaken by an experienced surveyor from Geosphere Environmental Ltd to record data relevant to the assessment of the trees on and adjacent to the site.

A total of 29 trees were surveyed with 20 trees category C trees - these trees are of low quality with low levels of benefits to the landscape and the planners expect the local authority to find it acceptable to remove these trees during development.

While two trees were categorised as Category U trees meaning these trees are of poor condition and are unlikely to provide significant value to the landscape for more than 10 years and planners expect to be able to remove them.

The remaining seven trees however fall within the category A and B section of evaluation, therefore meaning trees are of high quality and confer particular visual importance on the landscape and are likely to be protected.

An ecological evaluation to the proposed proposed development will not affect any protected species, and the report even proposes that the development to building will carry potential as a new habitat for roosting bats.

When the building was listed for sale in the summer of 2021, community groups were given an opportunity to declare an interest in acquiring the property.