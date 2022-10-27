Couple hope plans get approved to make pub and caravan site 'their own'

Married couple Neil and Lucie Ellis want to make the business their own having bought it in November 2021 - Credit: Bruno Brown

The owners of a pub and caravan and camping site have filed plans to 'sacrifice' the existing tent area for glamping pods.

The plans outline the insertion of seven glamping pods in the camping area behind the Triple Plea Pub in Holton, just outside Halesworth.

Pub and caravan site owners, Neil and Lucie Ellis, bought the site in November 2021 and always had plans to give the place a makeover and make it 'their own'.

The pub remained closed from purchasing until Good Friday, 2022 when they unveiled their grand opening of the pub.

Mr Ellis said: "Business has been good, but it can always be better, we do feel scared about rising energy costs going into the forthcoming winter.

"Both the pub and caravan site do use up a fair bit of energy."

With the pub makeover complete, the couple's attention turns to how they can make the caravan site more sustainable.

Map of the Triple Plea Pub and caravan site plot - Credit: A W Campbell Architecture Design

Currently there are 11 touring pitches for caravans and only six tent pitches which are planned to be replaced.

Mr Ellis said: "We decided to sacrifice the tenting area and replace it with glamping pods since in winter camping isn't very popular, so we can make our business more all year round.

"The glamping pods will be custom built and heated, but we want to give our guests from the caravan site and new glamping area the option to come inside to a nice warm pub.

"We are open all year round anyway and think the pods will maximise business in both summer and winter."

The couple are hopeful that East Suffolk Council will approve plans promptly so they can unveil and open their transformed caravan site next year.

The pods from the planning application - Credit: A W Campbell Architecture Design

Mrs Ellis said: "We used to run a pub in Mistley, near Colchester, some 20 years ago and my husband and I are enjoying being back behind the bar.

"We have never had a caravan site, so this adventure is new and exciting.

"The pub and caravan site go hand in hand, fingers crossed the plans are approved so we can make it all our own.

"It would be lovely if we can have everything completed for the start of next season."