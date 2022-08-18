Fundraising heroes set for latest challenge with £100,000 in their sights

A team of fundraising heroes will take to the road for a mammoth cycling challenge.

Members of the Beccles Breast Cancer Now fundraising group will set off on their latest challenge this month - a coast-to-coast cycle extravaganza.

The group's exploits began over a decade ago when they walked the Great Wall of China, just a year after member Kim Robertson was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Paula Allan from the Beccles Breast Cancer Now group. - Credit: Paula Allan

Since then, they have held a number of fundraising events - raising more than £94,000 for the Breast Cancer Now charity in the process.

With a new challenge about to get under way on August 27, the group are now aiming to smash the six-figure mark.

Ms Robertson said: "We passed our 10 year fundraising milestone in 2021 and have our sights set on our next target - to reach £100,000.

Tracey Riches from the Beccles Breast Cancer Now group. - Credit: Tracey Riches

"To achieve this, we set ourselves a significant challenge for 2022, to cycle from the most westerly point in England - Land's End - to the most easterly point - Ness Point.

"Many of us were born and grew up in Lowestoft, so finishing the challenge at Ness Point holds particular significance.

"We are riding unsupported and consider ourselves bike riders not cyclists. When we decided to embark on this challenge, we didn't all own a bike, so we are cycling novices with an average age of over 50.

Stephen Parkinson from the Beccles Breast Cancer Now group. - Credit: Stephen Parkinson

"We've always said what if we could reach £100,000 and, when we look back, it's all been made up from doing balls, raffles and pub challenges and other bits and pieces.

"People have collected two pence coins for us, and I always tell people it all adds up."

The group, consisting of Ms Robertson, Paula Allan, Tracey Riches and Stephen Parkinson, will aim to cycle around 60 miles each day for nine consecutive days.

Ms Robertson said: "We are ordinary people trying to do extraordinary things to make the charity's vision become a reality that, by 2050, everyone with breast cancer lives, and lives well.

"We keep in touch with the national charity and we see the work they are doing with our money and it is making a difference and keeping people alive."

To donate, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beccles-breast-cancer-now.