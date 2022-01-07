Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
How are you feeling about Covid-19? Let us know

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 2:55 PM January 7, 2022
booster vaccines worlingham

We want to know your thoughts on the current Covid-19 situation. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The start of 2022 has seen rising cases of the Omicron Covid variant as our health services feel the impact of the spike in infections.

As Boris Johnson continues with his Plan B to tackle the crisis and looks to avoid yet another lockdown, people are being encouraged to get their booster jabs.

We want to know how our readers are feeling about the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and if you are following government advice on getting jabs, wearing face masks and using the NHS Test and Trace app.

Please let us know your thoughts by completing our simple survey form below.

