Popular GP bids farewell to patients with emotional letter after 33 years in Beccles

Published: 6:00 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 9:14 AM September 23, 2021

A town's popular doctor has written a farewell letter to his "wonderful" patients after stepping down following a cancer diagnosis.

Dr Glenn Collins has treated patients at Beccles Medical Centre for more than three decades since arriving in 1988, but now, two years earlier than planned, he has left his role due to ill health.

After 33 years at the practice, he has written a letter to his patients and the local community, saying his time in the town has been "an absolute privilege" and thanking his patients and the local community.

In the letter, printed in full below, he said: "Usually when GPs retire, a sweet placating article is written about them, their career and their dedication to the health service.

"Alas, due to unforeseen circumstances, I find myself in front of my computer writing to you all well in advance of what I intended.

"Very recently, and quite unexpectedly, I was diagnosed with cancer. Sadly, this diagnosis has come quite late in the day as I had been quite oblivious to the signs.

"It has been an absolute privilege caring and looking after you all to the best of my ability for the past three decades, so thank you for your trust and for letting me into your lives.

"From the first day I came to Beccles, I knew this was my destiny."

Dr Collins added the demands on his job have "escalated enormously" since he arrived in Beccles.

He said: "Back in 1988, it was 24 patients a day, all face-to-face, maybe two home visits and prescriptions were all handwritten and collected.

"Compare that to a world where a list of 100 patients a day is normal, with a mixture of telephone, video consult and face-to-face, all while the surgery is open seven days a week.

"There are some who would say I have spent far too much time at work over the years, but I have loved (nearly) every minute of it.

"This is not a call for sympathy, but I would plead tolerance for those who remain at the practice, for the incredibly hard work they do and for those following in my footsteps.

"Everyone is doing their very best."

Dr Glenn Collins' letter