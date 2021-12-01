Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Health

Booster vaccine clinics being held at town's pharmacy

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:32 PM December 1, 2021
booster vaccines worlingham

Booster vaccine clinics will be available at Worlingham Pharmacy in the coming weeks. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Booster vaccine clinics are being held at a town's pharmacy in the coming weeks, as the race to offer booster vaccines is on.

Worlingham Pharmacy will be holding booster vaccine clinics at the site for all those who are currently eligible.

Booster clinics available at Worlingham Pharmacy are on Thursday, December 9 during the morning, Friday, December 10 during the morning, Tuesday, December 14 during the afternoon and Friday December 17 during the afternoon.

You can book via the website or call 119 to guarantee your vaccination.

boris johnson

Prime minister Boris Johnson. - Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

On Tuesday, prime minister Boris Johnson announced that people needed to wait to be called by the NHS, with people to be called in five-year age brackets.

Figures published by NHS England for the third dose/booster jab by local authority show take up in East Suffolk is broadly average compared to other areas in Suffolk across all age groups.

Coronavirus
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

brooke smith

Beccles woman wins national beauty pageant competition

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
mini donkeys

Lotto winners to sell knitted mini donkeys at Beccles Christmas lights

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
morrisons

Bungay baby bank to open in town and support the community

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Row of townhouses in a converted maltings in Loddon, one of which is for sale by auction

Listed townhouse in former maltings building is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon