Booster vaccine clinics being held at town's pharmacy

Booster vaccine clinics will be available at Worlingham Pharmacy in the coming weeks. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Booster vaccine clinics are being held at a town's pharmacy in the coming weeks, as the race to offer booster vaccines is on.

Worlingham Pharmacy will be holding booster vaccine clinics at the site for all those who are currently eligible.

Booster clinics available at Worlingham Pharmacy are on Thursday, December 9 during the morning, Friday, December 10 during the morning, Tuesday, December 14 during the afternoon and Friday December 17 during the afternoon.

You can book via the website or call 119 to guarantee your vaccination.

Prime minister Boris Johnson. - Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

On Tuesday, prime minister Boris Johnson announced that people needed to wait to be called by the NHS, with people to be called in five-year age brackets.

Figures published by NHS England for the third dose/booster jab by local authority show take up in East Suffolk is broadly average compared to other areas in Suffolk across all age groups.