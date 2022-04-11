Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Picture special: Hundreds take part in Bungay marathon

Reece Hanson

Published: 1:36 PM April 11, 2022
Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

The 40th anniversary of the Bungay marathon saw more than 1,000 athletes conquer the course on Sunday.

The event - which is part of the Bungay Festival of Running - marked the first marathon to take place in the town in over two years and planners said it may have been the biggest running event in East Anglia post-Covid.

As part of the festival, races included the marathon, half-marathon, 10k and 5k, as well as a fun run.

Athletes take part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022.

Athletes take part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022. - Credit: Jackie Bell

Athletes take part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022.

Athletes take part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022. - Credit: Jackie Bell

Athletes take part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022.

Athletes take part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022. - Credit: Jackie Bell

Athletes take part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022.

Athletes take part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022. - Credit: Jackie Bell

Athletes take part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022.

Athletes take part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022. - Credit: Jackie Bell

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Jackie Bell

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Jackie Bell

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Jackie Bell

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Jackie Bell

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running 2022 - Credit: Jackie Bell

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Bungay Black Dog Running Club

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Bryon McGill

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Bryon McGill

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Bryon McGill

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Bryon McGill

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Bryon McGill

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Bryon McGill

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Jackie Bell

