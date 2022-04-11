Picture special: Hundreds take part in Bungay marathon

Published:
1:36 PM April 11, 2022
The 40th anniversary of the Bungay marathon saw more than 1,000 athletes conquer the course on Sunday.
The event - which is part of the Bungay Festival of Running - marked the first marathon to take place in the town in over two years and planners said it may have been the biggest running event in East Anglia post-Covid.
As part of the festival, races included the marathon, half-marathon, 10k and 5k, as well as a fun run.
