Picture special: Hundreds take part in Bungay marathon

Athletes taking part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022 - Credit: Tim Hirst

The 40th anniversary of the Bungay marathon saw more than 1,000 athletes conquer the course on Sunday.

The event - which is part of the Bungay Festival of Running - marked the first marathon to take place in the town in over two years and planners said it may have been the biggest running event in East Anglia post-Covid.

As part of the festival, races included the marathon, half-marathon, 10k and 5k, as well as a fun run.

Athletes take part in the Bungay Festival of Running in 2022. - Credit: Jackie Bell

