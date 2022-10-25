Bungay 'leading the way' as new dementia project launches

Beccles Hospital's Minsmere Ward (background) once received the prize for best dementia care facility at the Building Better Healthcare awards - Credit: Archant

Bungay residents are being invited to shape a new project aimed at supporting people with dementia and memory loss.

The Bungay Dementia Project has been created by East Suffolk Council, working with Suffolk Family Carers, Connected Communities, Bungay Community Support, Bungay Town Council and Back in the Groove CIC.

As part of a wider consultation also involving the local business community, Bungay residents are being asked for their experiences of dementia, and to give their views on how best to support people with dementia, and their carers.

Project partners are already exploring the idea of training for local businesses and community groups to raise dementia awareness, with other areas of work determined through further public engagement.

The mayor of bungay, Sue Collins. Photo: Bungay Town Council - Credit: Archant

Sue Collins, chair of Bungay Community Support (BCS), said: "BCS already has a reputation for pioneering community projects that are responsive to the needs of local people.

"Whether it is to provide practical support to residents isolated and vulnerable during the pandemic or working with retail outlets to build supportive social infrastructures within the high street as with the Hearts and Minds Project, or rallying round to provide the first Warm Rooms in the winter of 2021, it is all part of what we do.

"So, I have every confidence that working alongside other local groups we will be able to contribute to the skills, experience and kind heartedness that exists in such abundance within Bungay to create a dementia friendly town we can all be proud of."

Judy Cloke, East Suffolk councillor for Bungay and Wainford, said: “I am delighted to be part of this group and am confident that we will be able to encourage service providers and others to be more aware of the struggles faced by people and carers who live with dementia.

"It is a cruel condition which needs more understanding from all of us.

"Once again, Bungay is leading the way in changing people’s perceptions.”

Former Bungay mayor Judy Cloke. Photo: Nick Butcher. - Credit: Nick Butcher

To give your views, complete the online survey at: eastsuffolk.co/bungay

The survey closes on 28 November 2022.

Paper copies of the survey are available to collect from Bungay Library, the Fisher Theatre, Boots and the Co-op.

For more information about the project or how to get involved, email: sam.kenward@eastsuffolk.gov.uk