Town's dementia support group given vital funding boost by supermarket

A dementia-friendly support group in Beccles has been given a boost after a major supermarket made a donation to help it continue its work.

The Forget-Me-Nots, dementia support and wellbeing group at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre meets twice a month and supports local people with memory problems, people with dementia to relax and reminisce.

The group provides live musical entertainment at every meeting followed by tea and cake when there is time to chat with other people attending and the team of volunteers whose help is invaluable.

The group meet at Beccles Public Hall and Theatre - Credit: Nick Butcher

The group is run by Jenny Shepherd, a long-standing volunteer at the Public Hall and also various other community organisations in the town.

Representatives from Tesco supermarket in the town went along to the group last week and presented Jenny, her team of volunteers and the group members with a cheque for £275 which was collected via its in-store used book service during the month of January.

Tim Gillam, Beccles Tesco store manager, said: “It’s really important that we support our community and groups such as Forget-Me-Nots to enable them to continue the fantastic work they are doing."

He added: “Thanks must also go to our customers who donate read books and those who then purchase them by making a donation."

Reacting to the news of the funding boost, Jenny Shepherd said: “We are really grateful for the support of Tesco in the town. Donations such as theirs will enable us to continue to offer dementia-friendly support activities for local people and their families."

The group has been running in the town for many years now and is now glad to be back up and running fully after having to take a paused break last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the third coronavirus lockdown last year, Forget-Me-Nots was able to reopen again on June 21 and has since been a focal point for people in the town.

The Forget-Me-Nots meet every first Tuesday and third Monday of the month, 2pm – 4pm at Beccles Public Hall & Theatre. Free to attend, with no booking required, just turn up.