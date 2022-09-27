ECCH boosts Halesworth volunteer’s fundraising efforts

A volunteer with East Coast Community Healthcare impressed his colleagues so much with his charity fundraising efforts that they decided to nearly treble his total.

David George, who has volunteered at an ECCH-run phlebotomy clinic in Halesworth with his wife throughout the pandemic, recently took part in the RideLondon-Essex 100-mile cycling event, raising £580 – along with his teammates – for Adoption UK.

In support of Mr George’s efforts, his contribution received a boost of £1,000 from ECCH’s East Coast Support Fund – an initiative which sees the social enterprise donate up to £1,000 per quarter to local charities and community projects.

He said: “I formed a team of four of us fundraising for Adoption UK, because I appreciate the work they do to support families with adopted children.

"We ourselves adopted two children many years ago, and both children plus my wife and I have benefitted from Adoption UK’s events, support and training.

"I'd never assumed that ECCH would make such a significant donation, which has really given us a boost - thank you ECCH for helping us to support adoptive families through AUK."

ECCH staff director Amy Vallis said: “Every three months colleagues nominate charities and community projects they would like to see benefit from a financial contribution.

"Our Shareholder Council, which represents our staff, votes and approves the deserving applications.

"We were so impressed with David’s enthusiasm and all that he has achieved that we really wanted to add to his efforts and boost the total for this fantastic cause.”

Yvie Pickup, fundraising officer at Adoption UK, said: “We are so grateful for this support and shared commitment in helping us ensure an equal chance of a bright future for every child unable to live with their birth parents.”