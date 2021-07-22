Coronavirus cases in East Suffolk almost double in a week

Published: 2:14 PM July 22, 2021

Coronavirus cases in East Suffolk have doubled in the last week, the latest figures have shown.

As of July 21, the number of positive cases in the district stands at 660, a rise of 321 from the week before.

No deaths have been reported in East Suffolk, however, since June 2.

Overall, across the county, the infection rate stands at 298.4 per 100,000 people.

While the number of cases continues to rise, hospital admissions remain comparatively low.

You may also want to watch:

As of July 20, there were 24 people in the Norfolk's three hospitals, and three patients in critical care.

A spokesperson for the NHS in Norfolk and Waveney said that hospitals across the region have "well-rehearsed and tested plans in place for a rise in Covid hospitalisations".

Since the beginning of June, two people have died at the James Paget hospital.

One was a woman in her 50s and the other was a man in his 40s, with underlying conditions.

The latest figures, up to July 20, show 188,313 people in East Suffolk have had their first vaccine dose, while a further 160,656 have had both doses.

While neighbourhood data is only available for the seven days until July 16 at time of printing, positive cases in Bungay and the Saints area have increased dramatically, up to 26 - a rise of 22 and 550pc.

A dozen new cases have also been reported in Beccles, taking their total to 20, while

Halesworth and Wangford, however, have the highest case rate per 100,000 people in East Suffolk at 485.7, with 28 new cases reported, taking their total to 35.

Rates in Lowestoft include:

- Harbour and Kirkley: 14 cases, up by six

- Central: 18 cases, up by 12

- Gunton West: 14 cases, up by 11

- Gunton East, Corton and Somerleyton: 14 cases, up by two

- Oulton: 17 cases, up by 11

- Normanston and Oulton Broad East: 16 cases, up by 10

- Oulton Broad West: Seven cases, up by four

- Pakefield North: 19 cases, up by 17

- Pakefield South and Kessingland: 18 cases, up by 14

- Carlton Colville: 19 cases, up by 17